THETA Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, WazirX and Upbit. THETA has a total market capitalization of $127.34 million and approximately $11.12 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Upbit, OKEx, Hotbit, Bithumb, IDEX, WazirX, Huobi, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

