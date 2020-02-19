Theta Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.76 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and $1.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009027 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

