Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $340.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,720. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $330.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

