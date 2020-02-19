Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

TMO opened at $337.37 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

