The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.