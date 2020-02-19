The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $752,760.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

KO stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. 6,256,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,203,413. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,032,000 after acquiring an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.