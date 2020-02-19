TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 832,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 611,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

TTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $173.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

