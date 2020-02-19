Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Tether has a total market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $55.19 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, B2BX, Kryptono and UEX. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.24 or 0.03042774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00236682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046716 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00151595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Binance, ABCC, LBank, Gate.io, QBTC, FCoin, CoinBene, Upbit, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, Kraken, TDAX, DigiFinex, CoinEx, Exmo, Bibox, ChaoEX, Iquant, EXX, BitForex, Bitfinex, BigONE, MBAex, BtcTurk, IDAX, OOOBTC, Coinut, Liqui, IDCM, Kryptono, Huobi, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, ZB.COM, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex, B2BX, OKEx, UEX, TOPBTC, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin, BitMart and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

