Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $290.00. The stock had previously closed at $875.20, but opened at $858.40. Cowen currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $928.00, with a volume of 1,189,072 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.62.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,523 shares of company stock worth $7,372,344 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of -182.70, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

