Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $710.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.62.

Tesla stock traded up $61.25 on Wednesday, reaching $919.65. 1,302,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,768,228. The stock has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of -181.50, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $597.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,344 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

