Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,911,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 130,356 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,636,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $158,407,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tesla by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $59.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $917.42. 25,254,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,853,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.95, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.33. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,344. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.47.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

