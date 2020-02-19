Ternium (NYSE:TX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TX stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $20.61. 4,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.71. Ternium has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

