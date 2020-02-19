Tennant (TNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Tennant to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. Tennant has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $87.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55.

In related news, SVP David W. Huml sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $40,004.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,213.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

