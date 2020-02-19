Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 9,855,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.