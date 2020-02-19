TEMCO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $63,412.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $63,412.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.56 or 0.03058303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00237759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00151900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,269,474,799 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

