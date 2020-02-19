TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Trading 0.4% Higher

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, 227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

