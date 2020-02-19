Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 71,839 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,839 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $9,254,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.5% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 200,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 80,713 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.60. 358,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $82.69 and a 1 year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

