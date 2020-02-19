Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 295,732 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 91.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 295,732 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last 90 days. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

JWN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 782,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,014. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

