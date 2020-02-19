Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $940,000 Investment in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,764 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Jagged Peak Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAG. State Street Corp grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,663,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 1,619,194 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,307,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,533 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,786 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,089,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,870,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,552,062.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

