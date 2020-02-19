Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $163.93. 33,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.99. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $131.63 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

