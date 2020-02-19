Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $497,000 Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,400 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 949,214 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 377,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after buying an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.49.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 1,180,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.91. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

