Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,870 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4,600.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 71.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,811. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

