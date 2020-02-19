Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,732 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in News were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 636.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,137,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,027,000 after buying an additional 9,623,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in News by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,035,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in News by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,705 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,306,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in News by 557.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 746,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 633,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 40,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.