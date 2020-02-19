Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 66,986 Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 66,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $5,321,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE WES traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,441. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.622 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.66%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.