Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 41,034 Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 508,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.05. 21,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.