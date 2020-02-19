TC Pipelines (TCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TCP stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCP shares. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

