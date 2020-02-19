Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.20

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.19, with a volume of 6604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Man Group plc boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,906,000 after purchasing an additional 923,371 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $2,317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 119,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 141,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.