Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Investec Asset Management LTD

Investec Asset Management LTD cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263,717 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,797,000 after purchasing an additional 361,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 586,007 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 742,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. 143,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,553. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

