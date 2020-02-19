Taubman Centers (TCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO):

2/19/2020 – Taubman Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $52.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Taubman Centers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Taubman Centers was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2020 – Taubman Centers was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/10/2020 – Taubman Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $52.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Taubman Centers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TCO remained flat at $$53.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,352,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,818. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 549.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 480,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

