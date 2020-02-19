Taubman Centers (TCO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO):
- 2/19/2020 – Taubman Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $52.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2020 – Taubman Centers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/10/2020 – Taubman Centers was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 2/10/2020 – Taubman Centers was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 2/10/2020 – Taubman Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $52.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – Taubman Centers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
TCO remained flat at $$53.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,352,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,818. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 87.50%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.