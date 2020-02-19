Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $11.71

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.71. Tata Motors shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,538,200 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tata Motors by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

