Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Stock Price Up 25%

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 109,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 16.19 and a quick ratio of 13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

