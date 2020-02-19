Targa Resources (TRGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TRGP opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.
