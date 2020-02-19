T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $31,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13,527.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 181,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 180,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.55.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.58. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.