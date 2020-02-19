SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

