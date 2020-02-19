Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.19 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bittrex and Poloniex. Syscoin has a market cap of $21.95 million and $1.19 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00765392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007167 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028050 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 578,521,368 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Binance, Poloniex, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.