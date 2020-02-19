SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 58,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

