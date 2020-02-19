Synovus Financial Corp Sells 616 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. 352,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $83.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.