Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,013 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 340,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 68,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.37. 4,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,190.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,994 shares of company stock worth $12,575,763. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

