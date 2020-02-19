Synovus Financial Corp Has $366,000 Stock Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Instruments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,289 shares of company stock valued at $412,081 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NATI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NATI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 17,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.87. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

