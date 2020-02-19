Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $155.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,488. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $162.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day moving average is $152.95.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

