Synovus Financial Corp Buys 523 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 111,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 550,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 21,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,244. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

