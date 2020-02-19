Synovus Financial Corp Buys 422 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 849.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a one year low of $58.98 and a one year high of $86.91.

FOXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

