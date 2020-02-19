Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.76 million.Synopsys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.18-5.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.73.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.99. 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.