Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.54, 500,919 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 503,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYBX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synlogic by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Synlogic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

