Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.61

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 5408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

