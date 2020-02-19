Swiss National Bank Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Sabre worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sabre by 586.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Sabre by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 27,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.77. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $25.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.