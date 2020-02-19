Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Harley-Davidson worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,672,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 497,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

