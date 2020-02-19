Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Carlisle Companies worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after buying an additional 182,475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2,156.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,420,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,812,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.82. 5,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,343. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $169.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

