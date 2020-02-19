Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $901.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.68. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Surgery Partners by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

