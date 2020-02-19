SunTrust Banks Cuts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $65.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. The stock had a trading volume of 151,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,982. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $79.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

